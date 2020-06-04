Hong Kong legislature passes national anthem bill

LINE

The Legislative Council (LegCo) of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) passed the National Anthem Bill at the third reading debate on Thursday.

The bill was approved with the support of 41 lawmakers in a vote on Thursday afternoon.

The legislation process started at the beginning of 2018 but was postponed for a long time due to violent incidents and riots last year and the filibuster by opposition lawmakers in the LegCo's House Committee.

China's National Anthem Law came into force in the mainland in 2017 and then the Standing Committee of the 12th National People's Congress adopted the decision to add the law to Annex III to the HKSAR Basic Law.

In accordance with Article 18 of the Basic Law, the national laws listed in Annex III to the Basic Law shall be applied locally by way of promulgation or legislation by the HKSAR.

