Second batch of Hong Kong residents stranded in India brought home by special flight

The second batch of Hong Kong residents stranded in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic was brought home Thursday by a special flight arranged by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.

The flight arrived at the Hong Kong International Airport on Thursday morning from Mumbai of India, carrying about 300 passengers including people with illness, pregnant women and children.

Upon arrival in Hong Kong, the returnees proceeded to the Temporary Specimen Collection Center set up by the HKSAR government's Department of Health for COVID-19 tests, and then were sent to the quarantine facilities.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Indian government has banned all international flight movements since late March. As at June 1, the HKSAR government had successfully contacted about 4,800 Hong Kong residents stranded in India.

The first batch of about 250 Hong Kong residents stranded in India returned to Hong Kong on May 18 on a chartered flight arranged by the HKSAR government departing from New Delhi.