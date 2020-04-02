China requires airlines to keep 1 weekly intl route per nation

The Civil Aviation Administration has further reduced the number of international flights by requiring that each airline should keep only one international route to each country every week, an official with the administration said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference in Beijing, Lyu Erxue, deputy head of the Civil Aviation Administration, said that now 47 Chinese and foreign airlines have routine flights to 61 destinations in 40 countries out of China.

The total number of international flights every week is no more than 134, and dynamic adjustments will be made according to the actual operation of airlines, he said.