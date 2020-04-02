LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China requires airlines to keep 1 weekly intl route per nation

1
2020-04-02 15:24:44chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

The Civil Aviation Administration has further reduced the number of international flights by requiring that each airline should keep only one international route to each country every week, an official with the administration said on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference in Beijing, Lyu Erxue, deputy head of the Civil Aviation Administration, said that now 47 Chinese and foreign airlines have routine flights to 61 destinations in 40 countries out of China.

The total number of international flights every week is no more than 134, and dynamic adjustments will be made according to the actual operation of airlines, he said.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.