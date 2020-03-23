LINE

U.S. confirmed COVID-19 cases top 30,000: Johns Hopkins University

2020-03-23 08:56:31Xinhua
Staff work at a drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Dallas, Texas, the United States, March 21, 2020. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 30,000 as of 2:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Saturday (1830 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The fresh figure reached 31,057 with 390 deaths, the CSSE said.

The United States now ranks the third among all countries and regions globally in term of the number of COVID-19 cases, with some 10,000 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

The state of New York has become the epicenter of COVID-19 outbreak in the country, with 15,783 cases reported. Washington state and California have reported 1,793 and 1,547 cases, respectively, according to the center.

