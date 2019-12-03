Hong Kong people protest against U.S. intervention in Hong Kong affairs

Nearly 100 people gathered Tuesday afternoon at Chater Garden in Central, Hong Kong to protest against the U.S. administration's signing of the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 into law.

"Hong Kong is part of China's territory" and "Hong Kong's internal affairs should not be interfered by the United States," the people at the rally chanted while carrying national and regional flags.

They displayed a banner that read "Condemn U.S. hegemony invading Hong Kong and interfering in China's internal affairs."

After the rally, these people marched toward the nearby U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong, waving the flags and chanting slogans along the way. They submitted a protest letter to the U.S. Consulate General when they arrived there.

Jimmy Tso, convener of the rally, said that the United States has not only instigated rioters to disturb the social order in Hong Kong, but also openly interfered in Hong Kong affairs with the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act.

Patriotic people should unite and stop the United States from causing trouble in Hong Kong under the false banner of democracy, Tso stressed.

Kwok Yee-wah, a retired Hong Kong resident, said she is angry as the United States has brutally intervened in Hong Kong affairs and created today's "color revolution" in Hong Kong.

"Rioters have wreaked havoc throughout Hong Kong in recent months, hitting all walks of life, and some people are even too scared to go out," a participant of the rally surnamed Choi told the reporters, adding that the United States is to blame.