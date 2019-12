Four people were confirmed dead as of Tuesday afternoon after a factory blast in Shunyi District, about 30 km northeast of downtown Beijing.

The explosion occurred at around 3:07 a.m. in a bean-processing factory owned by Kyo-Nichi Todai Foods Co., Ltd in Niulanshan Township, according to the local fire department.

Ten people have been hospitalized and are in stable condition now, the district government said.

Further investigation is underway.