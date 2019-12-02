Rescue efforts continue as three missing in S. China ground collapse accident

A construction area on a road in south China's Guangzhou city collapsed abruptly on Sunday morning, engulfing a trash truck and an electric car, leaving three individuals still unaccounted for, said local authorities.

Updated at 10:10 a.m. BJT Monday

As of 5:00 a.m. Monday, the municipal emergency bureau has dispatched more than 1,100 rescuers and 192 rescue vehicles for the rescue mission, Guangzhou metro said on its social media platform.

Local traffic police confirmed that the Shahe interchange on the Guangzhou Avenue locked for the incident has resumed normal traffic at 7:00 a.m.

According to media reports, a father and his son was on board the trash truck as the accident happened, whose families are waiting for them at the site.

Updated at 10:01 p.m. BJT Sunday

Three people were confirmed to be trapped and the rescue operations are underway, local authorities said at a press conference on Sunday evening.

To prevent the hole from expanding, the hole was back-filled, local media reported.

The collapse happened at around 9:28 a.m. local time, and police responded to the scene at around 9:40 a.m. local time.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Local media said the deepest part of the hole reaches nearly 38 meters, and the collapsed area has nearly doubled as of 2:00 p.m., after two more collapses.

Traffic control was implemented around the accident site and nearby gas and water pipes were shut down due to the safety concerns, according to reports.