China issues regulation for online audio, video services

Chinese authorities have issued a regulation for online audio and video content management.

As online audio and video platform users significantly increase and new technologies like "deepfake" have the potential to be abused, such a regulation is necessary, according to the Cyberspace Administration of China, citing problems like the dissemination of illegal and malicious information and infringement on people's legitimate rights and interests.

The internet watchdog introduced the regulation along with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism as well as the National Radio and Television Administration.

Online services should acquire qualifications in accordance with laws and administrative regulations before they release audio and video posts for users, it said.

They should establish and improve mechanisms for user registration, content review and information safety management, the document said, also asking for proper user identity verification in accordance with cyber-security laws.

No individuals or organizations shall engage in illegal activities or infringe on other's legitimate rights and interests by abusing such services or supporting information technologies, the document said.

Online service providers or users producing, releasing or disseminating digitally-altered audio or video content based on new technologies like deep learning or virtual reality shall place conspicuous marks, according to the regulation.

No one shall generate, release or disseminate fake news or information by using such technologies, the document said.

Violators will face punishments in accordance with laws and regulations, it added.

The new regulation will take effect on Jan. 1, 2020.