LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Police confirm death of 2 members of public

1
2019-11-30 09:01:08Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick confirmed on Friday that the two injured people in a London Bridge terror attack died and three others were treated in hospital.

Police have earlier said that the suspect died at the scene and the device worn by the suspect was a hoax explosive device.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was an ongoing investigation.

"Clearly the Metropolitan Police are continuing their investigations and I can assure you, and assure everyone that anybody involved in this crime, in these attacks will be hunted down and will be brought to justice," said Johnson.

The police have earlier declared the attack "a terrorist incident."

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.