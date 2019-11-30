Police confirm death of 2 members of public

Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick confirmed on Friday that the two injured people in a London Bridge terror attack died and three others were treated in hospital.

Police have earlier said that the suspect died at the scene and the device worn by the suspect was a hoax explosive device.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was an ongoing investigation.

"Clearly the Metropolitan Police are continuing their investigations and I can assure you, and assure everyone that anybody involved in this crime, in these attacks will be hunted down and will be brought to justice," said Johnson.

The police have earlier declared the attack "a terrorist incident."