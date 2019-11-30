LINE

Two killed in London Bridge stabbing attack

2019-11-30 Xinhua

Two people have been killed and three injured in a stabbing attack at London Bridge.

London police said the suspect, who was wearing a fake suicide vest, was shot dead by armed police during the terror incident on Friday afternoon

Metropolitan Police commissioner, Cressida Dick, confirmed the attack started at Fishmongers' Hall in the City of London, on the north side of London Bridge.

She said City of London police officers had bravely and professionally confronted the suspect by 14:03, just five minutes after police were called.

