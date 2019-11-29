Police reopen Hong Kong PolyU after safety clearance

Police safety teams conduct a search of the campus of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in the morning of Nov 28, 2019. (PHOTO / CHINA DAILY)

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) reopened on Friday after the security team cleared the campus of dangerous items and weapons left behind by rioters, confirmed a police official.

The nearby roads have also reopened while the university officials said comprehensive environmental and safety assessments will be conducted immediately after the campus is handed back.

Hours earlier, police said that around a hundred police officers were dispatched Friday morning to the varsity and no arrests were made. The dangerous articles collected at the campus were immediately transferred to the police.

Moreover, police removed over 3,800 petrol bombs and 500 hazardous chemicals from the campus on Thursday.