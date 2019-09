A total of 36 people were killed and 36 others injured in a road accident in east China's Jiangsu Province, local authorities said Sunday.

The accident occured at around 7 a.m. on Saturday, when a coach carrying 69 people collided with a truck carrying three on an expressway, according to the rescue team.

An initial investigation showed that the accident was caused by a flat tyre in the coach.

Further investigation is underway.