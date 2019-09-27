78,000 volunteers to serve transportation in Beijing during National Day holiday

Beijing has recruited more than 78,000 volunteers to maintain traffic order during the upcoming National Day Holiday, local authorities said Thursday.

The volunteers will provide guidance and bilingual services to the public at 1,700 bus stations, 308 subway stations and 266 crossroads in Beijing from Sept. 28 to Oct. 8, according to the Beijing municipal committee of the Communist Youth League.

At present, all the volunteers are ready for service after completing training sessions including service etiquette and emergency response.