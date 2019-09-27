LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

78,000 volunteers to serve transportation in Beijing during National Day holiday

1
2019-09-27 16:15:51Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: 70th birthday of PRChina

Beijing has recruited more than 78,000 volunteers to maintain traffic order during the upcoming National Day Holiday, local authorities said Thursday.

The volunteers will provide guidance and bilingual services to the public at 1,700 bus stations, 308 subway stations and 266 crossroads in Beijing from Sept. 28 to Oct. 8, according to the Beijing municipal committee of the Communist Youth League.

At present, all the volunteers are ready for service after completing training sessions including service etiquette and emergency response.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Sports
Odd
Features
ECNS Wire
Biz
Economy
Travel
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Special Coverage
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.