Vaccines tested to combat African swine fever

2019-05-24

Chinese scientists have successfully developed two vaccine candidates for African swine fever virus, the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences announced Friday.

Lab tests have shown the candidates are biologically safe and effective in virus immunization, and their safety and effectiveness indexes are superior to similar research achievements reported in other countries, the academy said. The candidates will be further tested in clinical trials.

The research was led by Harbin Veterinary Research Institute in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, which is affiliated with the academy.

