International Day for Biological Diversity: We are part of nature

Photo taken on May 16, 2019 shows the scenery of Dajiu Lake (nine lakes) wetland in Shennongjia, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)

Do you think we have more food to choose from nowadays? The answer is “no.” Large amounts of crop and domestic animal varieties are disappearing from our farmers' fields.

And this is a dangerous thing.

When we are talking about the ecosystem, most of us would only think about animals and plants. But the truth is our daily activities are playing a vital role in nature just like everything else.

The food we eat, the water we drink and the air we breathe comes from nature and constitute the ecosystem. However, agricultural biodiversity is decreasing due to the rapidly growing global human population.

In order to fulfill food demand, we are using more alien species and abandon traditional agricultural methods. According to the Convention on Biological Diversity's report, more than 90 percent of crop varieties and half of the domestic animals have been lost from the farmers' fields.

Deforestation, pesticides and overfishing have led to many environmental issues. Wild animals are losing their habitats; pollinators like bees are threatened by chemicals and pests; plants cannot offset the greenhouse gases; soil and water conservation are becoming more and more important.

Biodiversity, the foundation of Earth's vitality, is decreasing at an alarming rate. The latest UN report says one million animal and plant species are facing extinction. Biodiversity is the basis of agriculture, and agriculture biodiversity is also one of the components of biological diversity. The ecosystem is a network: one part breaks down, the whole falls.

The theme of this year's International Day for Biological Diversity is “Our Biodiversity, Our Food, Our Health,” and we can learn that we, humans, are part of nature.