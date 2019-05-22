LINE

App checks unqualified cosmetics

Women who worry about buying cosmetics that haven't been properly tested or approved can now download an app released on Monday by China's National Medicine Product Administration.

The app was launched by the administration during the first cosmetics safety week, according to its official website.

Before they buy a cosmetic, customers can use the app to search for an approval number, company background and the valid period of the product. 

The app also provides information about possible health effects of cosmetic use.

Customers can also use the app to lodge a complaint about illegal medicines, medical treatment instruments and cosmetics on the app.

The topic "cosmetics supervision app" had more than 20 million views on Sina Weibo as of press time.

Many women on social media praised the convenient official app, saying they will no longer have to download a series of apps relating to cosmetics to get the information they need. 

Some netizens said they were surprised to learn from the app that the cosmetics they were using were not officially approved.

