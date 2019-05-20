LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Police find lost baby as suspect reportedly surrenders

1
2019-05-20 09:01:28Global Times Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

A 4-month-old baby boy stolen from a mother at a park in Central China has been found, police said on Sunday.  

Police in the city of Zhoukou, Henan Province, announced via their Sina Weibo social media account that the baby had been returned in good health after being snatched from his mother on Thursday when she fainted. 

Police got the boy when a suspect surrendered to them Saturday night "under pressure," the Zhengzhou Evening Daily reported on Sunday. 

Since Thursday Chinese internet users have been busy publicizing the police search notice and the 150,000 yuan ($21,682) in rewards. 

Zhoukou police offered a 50,000 yuan reward to anyone who provided clues. The parents said they would also reward tipsters 100,000 yuan, according to media reports. 

Official police, prosecutor and court accounts shared the notice on their Weibo accounts. Many celebrities joined in prayers for the baby's safety. 

The Zhoukou police announcement did not mention a suspect. Police did not reply to the Global Times as of press time.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.