Police find lost baby as suspect reportedly surrenders

A 4-month-old baby boy stolen from a mother at a park in Central China has been found, police said on Sunday.

Police in the city of Zhoukou, Henan Province, announced via their Sina Weibo social media account that the baby had been returned in good health after being snatched from his mother on Thursday when she fainted.

Police got the boy when a suspect surrendered to them Saturday night "under pressure," the Zhengzhou Evening Daily reported on Sunday.

Since Thursday Chinese internet users have been busy publicizing the police search notice and the 150,000 yuan ($21,682) in rewards.

Zhoukou police offered a 50,000 yuan reward to anyone who provided clues. The parents said they would also reward tipsters 100,000 yuan, according to media reports.

Official police, prosecutor and court accounts shared the notice on their Weibo accounts. Many celebrities joined in prayers for the baby's safety.

The Zhoukou police announcement did not mention a suspect. Police did not reply to the Global Times as of press time.