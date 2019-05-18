LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Israel to set up pet terminal at Ben Gurion Airport

1
2019-05-18 23:44:52Xinhua Editor : Zhao Yuning ECNS App Download

A new terminal for pets and their owners will be built at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport at a cost of 1.5 million U.S. dollars, said the Israeli company Terminal4pets on Wednesday.

The new terminal will be established by the Israeli company, which deals with international flying and transporting of pets, the Israel Airport Authority (IAA) and other aviation and logistics partners.

According to Terminal4pets' data, about 80,000 families with animals pass each year at Israel's main airport.

The IAA said the new terminal will provide services to pets travelling overseas as well as guard and care services for animals that will be left until their owners return from abroad.

According to the plan, the new terminal will include a lobby and reception area, flight assistance desk, pet shop, dog walking areas, shower services, clinic, food warehouse and private sleeping cells.

The terminal, which is expected to open within a year, will cover an area of about 2,250 square meters within the airport complex.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.