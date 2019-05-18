Israel to set up pet terminal at Ben Gurion Airport

A new terminal for pets and their owners will be built at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport at a cost of 1.5 million U.S. dollars, said the Israeli company Terminal4pets on Wednesday.

The new terminal will be established by the Israeli company, which deals with international flying and transporting of pets, the Israel Airport Authority (IAA) and other aviation and logistics partners.

According to Terminal4pets' data, about 80,000 families with animals pass each year at Israel's main airport.

The IAA said the new terminal will provide services to pets travelling overseas as well as guard and care services for animals that will be left until their owners return from abroad.

According to the plan, the new terminal will include a lobby and reception area, flight assistance desk, pet shop, dog walking areas, shower services, clinic, food warehouse and private sleeping cells.

The terminal, which is expected to open within a year, will cover an area of about 2,250 square meters within the airport complex.