China sees 310 mln exits, entries in first half of 2018

China saw over 310 million exits and entries across the border in the first half of 2018, a 7.7-percent increase year on year, according to the Bureau of Exit and Entry Administration under the Ministry of Public Security.

More than 78.56 million documents for exits and entries were issued, up 18.2 percent on a yearly basis. About 16.41 million were private passports, and another 13.11 million were travel passes for Hong Kong and Macao, while some 3.55 million travel passes for Taiwan were issued, up 23.8 percent.

Over 77.94 million exits were made by Chinese mainland citizens, while 23.11 million entries were by foreign citizens, increasing by 14.1 and 11.2 percent year on year respectively.

The top three destinations for Chinese mainland citizens were Hong Kong, Macao, and Thailand, while the Republic of Korea, Myanmar and Japan were the three biggest sources of foreign citizens' entries.