Douyin sets up platform to tell artistic brand stories

Popular Chinese video-sharing app Douyin, also known as Tik Tok, has rolled out an art content channel to tell brand stories.

The channel, "The Good Life Image," will feature artistic short videos capturing impressive moments or aspects of life using branded products.

Douyin plans to showcase 12 brands over the next 12 months, with videos about each product available on the platform for 12 days.

The social media platform has become an emerging marketing tool as tourism destinations, museums, and brands have partnered with it for commercial promotion.

Launched in September 2016, Douyin allows users to create short music videos and is popular especially among young users. Initially featuring music and dance short videos, Douyin has expanded its reach to more diverse content, such as food, culture, family, and travel.

It has 500 million monthly active users worldwide and has spread to more than 150 countries and regions, the platform said earlier this week.