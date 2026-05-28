China launches new communication test satellite

China launched a new communication test satellite from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province early Wednesday.

A modified Long March-7 rocket, carrying the satellite, blasted off at 00:16 a.m. and successfully sent the satellite into its preset orbit.

The satellite, developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, will be mainly used for multi-band and high-speed communication validation tests.

The rocket belongs to China's new generation of medium-lift high-orbit carrier rockets and can be configured with either a 4.2-meter or 3.7-meter fairing. It is capable of both single-satellite and dual-satellite launches.

The launch marks the 645th mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.