China launches 18 communications satellites into orbit

China launched a group of 18 communications satellites from the Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Launch Center, a coastal spaceport in Wenchang, Hainan province, on Sunday night, deploying the ninth batch of space-based assets of the Spacesail Constellation in orbit.

Built by Shanghai-based Innovation Academy for Microsatellites for satellite operator Spacesail, the satellites were carried by a Long March 8 rocket that blasted off at 10:42 pm and soon arrived in their preset orbital positions.

After the launch, 162 satellites have been lifted into space for the Spacesail Constellation.

Previously known as the G60 network, the Spacesail Constellation is intended to provide high-speed, secure and reliable broadband internet services to users around the world, and is designed to consist of as many as more than 10,000 satellites travelling in low-altitude orbits before the end of 2030, according to Spacesail.

Designed and built by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, the Long March 8 rocket model has two core stages and two side boosters. It has six engines propelled by liquid oxygen, liquid hydrogen and kerosene. The rocket is 50.3 meters tall and 3.35 m wide. With a liftoff weight of 356 metric tons and a thrust of nearly 480 tons, it is capable of sending payloads of up to 7.6 tons to a low-Earth orbit.

The launch marked the 33rd space mission in China this year and the 643rd flight of the Long March rocket fleet.