2026 World Digital Education Conference to be held in Hangzhou

China's Ministry of Education held a press conference in Beijing on Thursday to introduce preparations for the 2026 World Digital Education Conference, which will be held in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Yang Jun, secretary-general of the China Education Association for International Exchange and co-secretary-general of the World Digital Education Alliance, said the alliance had received membership applications from nearly 40 institutions ahead of the conference. He said the alliance will select high-quality applicants to further strengthen its global network, international representation and professional support capacity.

From May 10 to 14, the alliance will also host its first Global Youth Artificial Intelligence Study Camp in Hangzhou. The program is open to high school students worldwide and will bring together 27 teams from 23 countries, including Cambodia, Egypt, Russia and Thailand. Participants include 48 international students and 33 Chinese students.

The camp will feature lectures, project-based learning and hands-on activities aimed at promoting international youth exchanges and cooperation in artificial intelligence and digital education.

Students will take part in projects involving 3D modeling and printing, large-model-assisted programming and drone flight control, helping them improve digital skills and practical innovation abilities.

On May 11, the alliance will hold its 2026 General Assembly, the second meeting of its first council, and the third plenary session of its Standardization Committee. Participants from member countries will attend both online and offline to discuss topics, including annual work reviews, membership optimization, strategic development and the planning of flagship activities, with the aim of strengthening the alliance's role as a platform for global cooperation in digital education.