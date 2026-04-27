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Russia launches Progress MS-34 cargo spacecraft to ISS

2026-04-27 08:56:27CGTN Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

Russia on Saturday launched the Progress MS-34 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS), carrying more than 2.5 tonnes of supplies.

Live footage from Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos showed a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket carrying the spacecraft lifting off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 1:22 a.m.

The spacecraft has entered its designated orbit and is continuing its journey to the ISS. It is scheduled to dock with the Zvezda service module of the station's Russian segment on Monday.

According to officials, the cargo includes fuel, food, drinking water, oxygen, scientific equipment and spacesuits.

 
 

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