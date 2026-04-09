Chinese icebreaker Xuelong returns after fruitful Antarctic expedition

China's research icebreaker Xuelong, or Snow Dragon, returned to Shanghai in East China on Thursday after a 160-day-long voyage which formed part of the country's 42nd Antarctic expedition.
China's research icebreaker Xuelong, or Snow Dragon, returned to Shanghai in East China on Thursday after a 160-day-long voyage which formed part of the country's 42nd Antarctic expedition.
China's Xuelong wraps up ocean mission in 42nd Antarctic expedition2026-02-22
Chinese icebreaker Xuelong heads to New Zealand after operations at Qinling Station2026-01-04
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