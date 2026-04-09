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Chinese icebreaker Xuelong returns after fruitful Antarctic expedition

2026-04-09 11:21:12Xinhua Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

China's research icebreaker Xuelong, or Snow Dragon, returned to Shanghai in East China on Thursday after a 160-day-long voyage which formed part of the country's 42nd Antarctic expedition.

 
 

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