China launches polymer material R&D platform

A research team at East China University of Science and Technology recently launched a platform for polymer material research and development.

The platform can greatly speed up the research and development of high-performance polymer materials by data mining the structural properties, and integrating functions such as machine learning performance prediction and structural design.

With the development of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, the research and development of new materials is gradually stepping into the era of intelligent manufacturing, said Lin Jiaping at East China University of Science and Technology, leader of the platform development team.

This new platform is a result of the integration and innovation of big data, artificial intelligence and polymer material research and development, Lin added.

Based on a huge database, the team developed a machine learning prediction model for more than 10 kinds of polymer properties, which enables the platform to retrieve data, predict performance and optimize formulas for polymer materials.

Using the platform, the research team has developed a series of advanced composite matrix resins.