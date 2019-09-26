Oceans, frozen spaces 'taking the heat' for decades: climate experts

Aerial photo taken on April 11, 2019 shows a view of the Erlangjian scenic spot of Qinghai Lake in Northwest China's Qinghai province. （Photo/Xinhua）

Oceans and frozen spaces have been "taking the heat" for global warming for decades, climate experts said on Wednesday, warning that without a radical change in human behavior, hundreds of millions of people could suffer from rising sea levels, frequent natural disasters and food shortages.

"The ocean is warmer, more acidic and less productive," the report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said.

According to the IPCC report on the ocean and cryosphere - the frozen parts of the planet - global warming has already reached one degree Celsius above the pre-industrial level.

"The world's ocean and cryosphere have been 'taking the heat' from climate change for decades, and consequences for nature and humanity are sweeping and severe," said Ko Barrett, vice-chair of the IPCC.

In total, 670 million people who live in the world's high mountain regions and around the same number in low-lying coastal zones "depend directly" on the planet's oceans and frozen resources, the report said.

In addition, four million people live permanently in the Arctic region, and small island developing states are home to 65 million people.

In a bid to protect them, their surroundings and livelihoods, the IPCC is calling for the introduction of measures to limit global warming "to the lowest possible level" in line with the internationally agreed 2015 Paris Agreement.

According to the IPCC report, average sea level rise is now 3.6 millimetres a year, more than twice as fast as during the last century and levels could rise more than a meter by 2100.

If greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase strongly, there is a potential that around 70 percent this near-surface permafrost could be lost, the report said.

"Changes in water availability will not just affect people in these high mountain regions, but also communities much further downstream," said Panmao Zhai, co-chair of the IPCC's Working Group I.

On sea ice, the IPCC report underscored that the extent of Arctic ice has declined every month, and it is getting thinner.

If global warming can be kept to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the Arctic ocean would only be ice-free in September once in every 100 years, the study suggested. At two degrees Celsius, however, this would occur up to one year in three.

The IPCC report was based on findings on some 7,000 scientific publications by more than 100 authors from 36 countries, who assessed the latest scientific literature on the ocean and cryosphere.