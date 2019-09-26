Russia launches Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft to ISS

The main and backup crews of the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft. (Roscosmos Photo)

Russia's Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft carrying three astronauts took off in Kazakhstan for the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos said.

Roscosmos broadcast live the launch of the Soyuz-FG rocket carrying the spacecraft with an international team consisting of Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka, NASA astronaut Jessica Meir and the first space traveler from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hazzaa Ali Almansoori.

The crew members are scheduled to dock to the ISS at 10:45 p.m. Moscow time (1945 GMT), Roscosmos said.

The new team will be greeted by ISS commander Alexei Ovchinin of Roscosmos, another Russian cosmonaut, Alexander Skvortsov, NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Nick Hague and Andrew Morgan, as well as European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Luca Parmitano.

The Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft will deliver 180 kg of cargo to the station, including equipment for the U.S. segment spacewalking activities and equipment for the ESA and UAE space flight participants.

The cargo also includes equipment for conducting space experiments, medical, biological and geophysical research, life support means, and 10 kg of fresh vegetables and fruits.