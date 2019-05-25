LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

China licenses first AI professional title certificat

1
2019-05-25 11:29:48Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Liu Wanqi became an assistant AI engineer on Friday after getting her title certificate licensed by the municipal human resources and social security bureau of Tianjin.

It was the first-ever artificial intelligence (AI) engineering certification in China since local authorities unveiled evaluation standards for the newly added professional title last week.

According to the standards, whoever engages in AI-related R&D and production can apply for the certification, regardless of academic background.

There are three levels of certification. The junior title includes technicians and assistant engineers and can be evaluated by AI industry leading companies and put on government record, the bureau said.

Dai Lin, chairman of Liu's employer, Tiandy Technologies Co. Ltd, a manufacturer and supplier of video surveillance solutions, said that it was conducive to attracting and gathering people into the AI talent pool for industry development.

China's AI market is expected to reach 96 billion yuan (about 13.9 billion U.S. dollars) this year, according to a report by Economic Information Daily.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.