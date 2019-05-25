China licenses first AI professional title certificat

Liu Wanqi became an assistant AI engineer on Friday after getting her title certificate licensed by the municipal human resources and social security bureau of Tianjin.

It was the first-ever artificial intelligence (AI) engineering certification in China since local authorities unveiled evaluation standards for the newly added professional title last week.

According to the standards, whoever engages in AI-related R&D and production can apply for the certification, regardless of academic background.

There are three levels of certification. The junior title includes technicians and assistant engineers and can be evaluated by AI industry leading companies and put on government record, the bureau said.

Dai Lin, chairman of Liu's employer, Tiandy Technologies Co. Ltd, a manufacturer and supplier of video surveillance solutions, said that it was conducive to attracting and gathering people into the AI talent pool for industry development.

China's AI market is expected to reach 96 billion yuan (about 13.9 billion U.S. dollars) this year, according to a report by Economic Information Daily.