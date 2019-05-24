LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

New lizard species found and defined by study in Australia

1
2019-05-24 15:37:21CGTN Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

Researchers in Australia have discovered and defined some new lizard species on Wednesday.

Set up by a National Recovery Team from the Department of Environment, the year-long project wanted to find out if the grassland earless dragon (Tympanocryptis pinguicolla) from southeastern Australia was one single species.

"Over the last year, we've been looking at the genetics and the morphology of the lizards. What we've discovered is that it's not one single species, but it's, in fact, four species," said Dr. Jane Melville, author of the study from the Museum Victoria.

The grassland earless dragon is a tiny green, brown and yellow patterned lizard weighing only about eight grams.

Being a master of camouflage, it is so difficult to find that the lizard went dark for about 30 years before being rediscovered in 1991 by ecologist Will Osborne of the University of Canberra and his colleagues.

While the discovery should give conservationists a much better understanding of how to protect the creatures, one of the four – the Victorian grassland earless dragon – has not been sighted since 1969, sparking fears it may be the first ever reptile to become extinct on the Australian mainland in modern times.

With researchers now trying desperately to locate the species, Melville said "I'm optimistic. I really hope they find it."

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.