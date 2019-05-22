LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

India launches earth observation satellite RISAT-2B successfully

1
2019-05-22 14:04:25Xinhua Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The Indian space research organisation (ISRO) Wednesday morning successfully launched a radar imaging earth observation satellite RISAT-2B, officials said.

The satellite was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, off the Bay of Bengal coast located in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh at 5:30 a.m. local time.

The launch of satellite was broadcast live from the center.

Television images showed the rocket blasted off from the launch pad emitting a bright orange flame from its tail and moving upwards in the sky.

Officials said RISAT-2B was placed into an orbit of 555 km at an inclination of 37 degree.

Chairman ISRO Kailasavadivoo Sivan was monitoring the launch along with top scientists.

Following the launch, Sivan congratulated the fellow scientists and lauded their role in launching the satellite during his address at the centre.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.