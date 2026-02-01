CPC leadership holds meeting to review report on work of state institutions, secretariat of Party Central Committee

The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting on Jan. 30 to review a report from the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau on its hearing and discussion of work reports from the leading Party members groups of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the State Council, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate, as well as the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

The meeting spoke highly of the work of the leading Party members groups of the top legislature, central government, top political advisory body, supreme court, and supreme procuratorate, as well as the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee in 2025, and approved their work arrangements for 2026. It was noted at the meeting that over the past year, the five leading Party members groups followed the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, resolutely upheld the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership, earnestly implemented the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and all plenary sessions of the 20th CPC Central Committee, performed their duties centering on the overall plan of the Party and the state, effectively strengthened their own development, and made positive contributions to the successful completion of the main goals and tasks for 2025 and the successful conclusion of the 14th Five-Year Plan. Under the leadership of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and its Standing Committee, the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee earnestly implemented the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee, actively performed its duties and fulfilled its responsibilities, and did a great deal of work in areas such as completing tasks assigned by the CPC Central Committee, strengthening the development of intra-Party regulations and institutions, guiding and promoting the work of mass organizations, and rectifying pointless formalities to ease unnecessary workload at the primary level.

It was stressed at the meeting that this year marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CPC and is the first year of the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030). The five leading Party members groups must follow the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, uphold the centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, and implement to the letter the guiding principles of the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee and the Party Central Committee's major decisions and plans concerning the work this year. They must adhere to the general principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability, and stick to the major strategic tasks for the economic and social development during the 15th Five-Year Plan period, making sure the plan is off to a good start. They must strengthen their own development, fulfill their principal responsibility for exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance, and take the lead in establishing a correct understanding of what it means to perform well and acting accordingly. The Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee must, in accordance with the decisions and requirements of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and its Standing Committee, perform its duties well, ensuring the effective implementation of key tasks, and completing with high quality all assignments entrusted to it by the Party Central Committee.

Other matters were also discussed at the meeting.