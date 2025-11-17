Former China Merchants Group official under investigation

Li Baian, former deputy general manager of China Merchants Group Limited, is suspected of serious violations of Party disciplines and national laws and is currently undergoing disciplinary review and supervisory investigation, according to a statement issued by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission on Sunday.

Li, 61, began serving as vice president of China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd in December 2007. From November 2019 to January 2020, he transitioned to serve as a member of the CPC China Merchants Group Limited committee. In January 2020, he became the deputy general manager of China Merchants Group Limited.