New measures seek to reduce school stress

The Ministry of Education recently introduced a series of measures aimed at strengthening mental health for primary and secondary school students. The policy seeks to ease academic pressures, cut screen time and foster a supportive environment both at school and at home.

The comprehensive measures cover 10 areas, focusing on key issues affecting young people's psychological well-being, with an emphasis on reducing excessive academic burden and exam-related anxiety.

Schools are directed to strictly control the amount of written homework, avoid punitive or repetitive assignments, and consider introducing a weekly "no homework day". Limits will be placed on test frequency and difficulty, and the policy includes a complete ban on ranking students based on exam scores.

A four-year comprehensive study of 420,000 adolescents, conducted by Tsinghua University's research center for positive psychology, indicated that 14.8 percent of surveyed teenagers exhibited varying degrees of depressive risk, according to Peng Kaiping, a professor at the university's Department of Psychological and Cognitive Sciences.

"Some teenagers have shown a lack of motivation for learning, disinterest in the real world, inability to socialize, and ultimately, a sense of meaninglessness in life," he said.

Liu Changming, principal of Beijing Financial Street Runze School, contended that student disengagement originates from an outdated industrial-era education model. He criticized this model for treating schools as standardized assembly lines that objectify students, creating excessive academic pressure.

Wang Xuming, a former spokesman for the Ministry of Education, advocated for a deeper understanding of the purpose of education, moving away from exam-oriented education as a guiding principle. He also stressed the importance of educators adopting a humble stance, offering genuine companionship, attentive listening and equal dialogue.

To ensure a healthier lifestyle, the policy mandates at least two hours of daily physical activity for all students. Schools are urged to offer more engaging physical education classes and regular sports competitions.

Sufficient sleep is also prioritized, with schools advised to adjust schedules to guarantee necessary rest, including nap time where possible.

The new measures will enforce a classroom ban on mobile phones and promote "screen-free" time to reduce digital dependency. Online platforms are urged to refine their algorithms, stopping content push that harms students' mental health. The "minor mode" will be strengthened to ensure a cleaner and safer online environment for young people.

Special attention will be given to vulnerable groups, including children left behind and those from single-parent families, with tailored support and regular home visits guaranteed.

The policy calls for improved monitoring and support systems through a national mental health monitoring and early warning system, which will be established with annual sample surveys. Schools are also required to strengthen their counseling services by hiring full-time mental health teachers and offering regular teacher training.

Efforts will be made to create a more friendly campus atmosphere and encourage peer support. Schools are also directed to work closely with families, providing parents with guidance on mental health and skills to build harmonious family relationships.