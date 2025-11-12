Xi urges comprehensively deepening reform, opening up for high-quality development during Guangdong inspection tour

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has stressed during his recent inspection tour in Guangdong that this southern province is a pacesetter, pioneer and pilot zone of reform and opening up. He called for thoroughly studying, publicizing and implementing the guiding principles of the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, and making well-conceived plans for the goals, tasks and measures for the next five years. Stressing the need to pursue high-quality development through comprehensively deepening reform and opening up, Xi called for sustained efforts to promote the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and further strengthen full and rigorous Party self-governance to achieve new progress in advancing the modernization drive.

From Nov. 7 to 8, Xi inspected the cities of Meizhou and Guangzhou, accompanied by Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee, and Meng Fanli, governor of Guangdong.

On the afternoon of Nov. 7, Xi visited the Ye Jianying memorial park in Yanyang Township, Meixian District of Meizhou City. At the Ye Jianying memorial hall, Xi presented a flower basket to the statue of Ye and toured an exhibition on Ye's life and achievements before visiting Ye's former residence. Stressing that today's great achievements have been built upon the foundation laid by Mao Zedong and other veteran revolutionaries, Xi called for efforts to integrate Party history education with telling the stories of the older generation of proletarian revolutionaries, to inspire officials and the public, especially the younger generation, to carry forward the revolutionary traditions and heritage, and steadfastly follow the Party and its guidance.

Pomelo is a local specialty agricultural product of Meizhou City. As the harvest season is in full swing, the pomelo orchards are heavy with fruit. Xi visited the Nanfu pomelo growing base in Yanyang Township. In the exhibition hall, Xi was briefed on Guangdong's efforts to step up support for old revolutionary base areas and advance all-around rural revitalization, among others. He checked on pomelo growth and reviewed processed and cultural and creative products derived from the fruit. Xi then went into the orchard and had a cordial exchange with the fruit farmers and agricultural technicians. He was delighted to learn that this year, the growing base had a bumper harvest with strong market demand. He pointed out that developing rural industries with local characteristics is fundamental to promoting rural revitalization across the board. Xi called for efforts to boost sci-tech application, promote the integrated development of culture, agriculture and tourism, extend the industrial chain and enhance added value, so as to secure higher incomes for more rural residents.

Upon leaving, Xi bid a cordial farewell to the villagers. He urged local Party committees and governments to strengthen policy support for the development of old revolutionary base areas, calling on officials and the public there to work together diligently and strive for prosperity. He wished the villagers a happy life as sweet and prosperous as pomelos.

On the morning of Nov. 8, Xi visited a display of Guangdong's achievements in the integrated development of sci-tech innovation and industrial innovation in Guangzhou. He then listened to work reports from the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee and the provincial government. Xi acknowledged the achievements the province had made in various aspects, and set requirements for its future work.

Xi emphasized that studying, publicizing and implementing the guiding principles from the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee represent a major political task for the entire Party and nation, both at present and in the period to come. The task requires guiding officials and the public to align their thinking and actions with the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee through multi-level and multi-channel lecture and study programs, to further build consensus, boost confidence and strengthen resolve. It is imperative to accurately understand the CPC Central Committee's guiding principles and provide clarification on issues of concern to officials and the public, Xi said, urging Guangdong, as a major economic powerhouse and a leading region in development, to take the lead, set an example, and play a pivotal role in formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for national economic and social development with a strategic and broad vision.

In order to gain new advantages and achieve new breakthroughs, Guangdong must vigorously carry forward the spirit of reform and opening up, as well as the spirit demonstrated in the development of special economic zones, and promote high-quality development through deepened reform and opening up across the board, Xi said. He stressed the need to give play to both an efficient market and a well-functioning government, and enable economic entities under all forms of ownership to complement each other and grow together. Focusing on developing new quality productive forces, Guangdong should further promote the in-depth integration of sci-tech and industrial innovation and build a modern industrial system that is competitive internationally, Xi said. He emphasized improving mechanisms for coordinated regional development and integrated urban-rural development, refining the system for guaranteeing basic public services, and making solid progress toward common prosperity. Xi also called for steadily expanding institutional opening up, upgrading pilot free trade zones, and integrating Guangdong's development more deeply into the Belt and Road Initiative. He added that the province should continue to expand domestic openness -- not only facilitating its own industrial transformation and upgrading, but also helping drive industrial development in China's central and western regions.

Xi noted that building the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area presents not only a huge responsibility but also a valuable development opportunity for Guangdong. The province should stay focused on the goal of developing a dynamic, internationally competitive first-class bay area and world-class city cluster, make concerted efforts and take solid steps to achieve key breakthroughs and advance comprehensive progress, Xi said. On deepening the cooperation among Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, Xi urged efforts to strengthen collaboration in sci-tech innovation and infrastructure connectivity, promote "soft connectivity" of rules and mechanisms, enhance the full-process coordination among legislation, law enforcement and judicial proceedings, effectively raise the level of market integration, build a high-quality living circle suitable for living, working and traveling, and support Hong Kong and Macao in better integrating into and contributing to the country's overall development. Guangdong should give play to its main and leading role, fully mobilize the enthusiasm, initiative and creativity of all parties, and better leverage the strengths of enterprises, professional service institutions, universities, research institutes and talents in different fields, he said.

To run Guangdong well, it is essential to strengthen Party leadership and advance full and rigorous Party self-governance, Xi stressed. It is imperative to focus on the decisive role of officials, select the best and most capable individuals to strengthen leadership teams, and cultivate a contingent of officials with strong Party consciousness and broad vision, who are also good at innovation and committed to delivering solid results. Xi called for integrated efforts to improve conduct, enforce discipline, and combat corruption throughout the entire process of exercise of power, and for advancing in a coordinated manner the efforts to ensure that officials do not dare, are not able, and have no desire to commit corruption, thus creating a sound development environment featuring a clean and upright political ecosystem.

Xi pointed out that, with a little over a month left to wrap up the year's work, Guangdong should faithfully implement the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee, make solid efforts to stabilize employment, enterprises, markets and expectations, deliver in full all policies that benefit people, and ensure workplace safety and social stability, so as to accomplish the targets and tasks set for the whole year.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied Xi on the inspection tour.

He Lifeng and leading officials of relevant central Party and government departments also joined the inspection tour.