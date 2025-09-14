Xi, president of Swiss Confederation exchange congratulations on 75th anniversary of ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Karin Keller-Sutter, president of the Swiss Confederation, exchanged on Sunday congratulations on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In his message, Xi noted that China and Switzerland set an example of friendly cooperation between countries with different social systems and development stages.

Xi said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 75 years ago, the two sides have cultivated a cooperation spirit of equality, innovation and win-win results, achieving fruitful results in bilateral and multilateral arenas, enhancing the well-being of their peoples, and making positive contributions to maintaining multilateralism and free trade.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Switzerland relations and stands ready to work with Keller-Sutter to take the 75th anniversary of ties as an opportunity to deepen business and financial cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, elevate the China-Switzerland innovative strategic partnership to a new level, and make fresh contributions to promoting an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

In her message, Keller-Sutter said that over the past 75 years, Switzerland and China have maintained exchanges, dialogues and practical cooperation based on mutual respect, establishing a diverse and solid partnership.

The entry into force of the free trade agreement between the two countries in 2014 and the establishment of their innovative strategic partnership in 2016 are both milestones in Switzerland-China relations, marking the continuous expansion and deepening of cooperation across various fields, she said.

Looking ahead, Keller-Sutter said that Switzerland is willing to continue deepening exchanges and cooperation with China and enhancing the long-term friendship between the two countries.