Xi, Liechtenstein's hereditary prince exchange congratulations on 75th anniversary of ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein Alois exchanged on Sunday congratulations on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

In his message, Xi noted that over the past 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China and Liechtenstein have consistently adhered to mutual respect and trust, actively engaged in friendly exchanges and cooperation, and closely coordinated in multilateral arenas, setting an example of friendly coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation between large and small countries.

Xi said that he attaches great importance to development of China-Liechtenstein relations and stands ready to work with Hereditary Prince Alois to continuously deepen friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

In his message, Alois said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Liechtenstein and China have maintained friendship, deepened bilateral exchanges, expanded areas of cooperation, strengthened mutual support, and built a stable and trusting partnership, which is especially important in today's era of multiple challenges.

He expressed the confidence that the two countries will continue to enhance exchanges and cooperation, and jointly promote development and prosperity in the future.