China and Portugal seek to solidify friendly relations during visit

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that China is ready to work with Portugal to promote a fairer, more reasonable and more effective global governance system which would contribute to the cause of peace and development for humanity.

Wang made the remarks during a meeting in Beijing with Portuguese Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel.

Amid a volatile international landscape and a widening global governance deficit, countries need more dialogue, understanding and cooperation, Wang said. This is why China has put forward the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), he added.

As the two countries mark the 20th anniversary of the establishment of their comprehensive strategic partnership, Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro is on an official visit to China from Monday to Wednesday this week.

Wang underlined the significance of Montenegro's visit to China, saying his country is willing to deepen friendship and cooperation with Portugal to elevate bilateral relations to a new level.

Wang also thanked Portugal for sending representatives to last week's events marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

He emphasized that upholding the outcomes of World War II, maintaining a correct historical perspective on that war, and safeguarding the United Nations-centered international system align with the common interests of the global community and the aspirations of people worldwide.

Rangel said the principles of the GGI are essential in addressing current global challenges and international hotspot issues.

Portugal is willing to strengthen communication with China and deepen cooperation within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations, he said.

Portugal attaches great importance to its relations with China and hopes to use this visit as an opportunity to further advance bilateral cooperation, he added.