Xi says China to firmly support Venezuela in safeguarding sovereignty, social stability

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China and Venezuela are good partners of mutual trust and common development, and China will, as always, firmly support Venezuela in safeguarding sovereignty, national dignity and social stability.

Xi made the remarks while meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on the sidelines of the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War.

Noting that China and Venezuela have forged an ironclad friendship amid the changing international situation, Xi said that since the two countries elevated the bilateral relations to an all-weather strategic partnership in 2023, exchanges across various sectors and at all levels have been vigorous, bilateral trade has grown continuously, new progress has been made in investment cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, and friendship between the two sides has become increasingly popular among the two peoples.

Xi said China has always viewed and developed relations with Venezuela from a strategic and long-term perspective, and is willing to enhance the exchange of governance experiences with Venezuela, continue to deepen practical cooperation in various areas and take bilateral ties to new heights, so as to better benefit the two peoples.

China is ready to work with Venezuela and other Latin American countries to firmly uphold the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law, and promote the steady and sustained progress in building a community with a shared future between China and Latin America and the Caribbean, Xi said.

For his part, Maduro said China is a great friend of Venezuela, expressing his gratitude for China's longstanding and selfless support in helping his country safeguard national sovereignty and advance economic and social development.

Venezuela is looking forward to strengthening its all-weather strategic partnership with China, and deepening cooperation in trade, energy, agriculture, science and technology, education and other fields for more tangible results, so as to better benefit the two peoples, he said.

Noting that Xi's vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind has opened up bright prospects for world peace and development, Maduro said Venezuela is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with China to uphold multilateralism, defend international fairness and justice, and safeguard the common interests of the international community.