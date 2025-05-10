Xi calls for advancing building of China-Serbia community with shared future

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China and Serbia should carry forward the ironclad friendship, boost mutually beneficial cooperation and advance the high-quality building of a China-Serbia community with a shared future.

Xi made the remarks while meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on the sidelines of the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War.

Noting his successful state visit to Serbia in May last year, Xi said that over the past year, the building of a China-Serbia community with a shared future in a new era has got off to a good start and the achievements are obvious to all.

As profound changes unseen in a century continue to unfold across the world amid multiple overlapping risks and challenges, China and Serbia should maintain strategic resolve and concentrate on managing their own affairs well, Xi said.

China is ready to deepen strategic communication with Serbia, enhance mutual support, strengthen cooperation in trade and investment, continue supporting the construction and operation of relevant projects, give full play to their demonstrative effect, and achieve more outcomes that deliver mutual benefit and win-win results, Xi said.

Xi stressed that 80 years ago, the peoples of China and Serbia made important contributions to the victory on the Asian and European battlefields in the World Anti-Fascist War, respectively.

China is ready to work with all countries in the world, including Serbia, to unite and cooperate to meet challenges, jointly safeguard world peace and international fairness and justice, safeguard the achievements of economic globalization, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi said.

For his part, Vucic said that China is Serbia's most precious friend, consistently offering selfless support and assistance to help Serbia develop its economy and improve the well-being of its people.

Serbia firmly adheres to the one-China principle and always believes that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, he said.

Serbia is ready to expand economic and trade exchanges with China, Vucic said, adding that his country welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Serbia, and will provide a favorable business environment for them.

It is hoped that China will actively participate in the 2027 Belgrade Specialized Expo, he said.

Vucic commends China's steadfast support for multilateralism, noting that China's visions and actions have bolstered the international community's courage and confidence in safeguarding common interests.

Serbia stands ready to unite with China in addressing the challenges posed by unilateralism and protectionism, Vucic added.