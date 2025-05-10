Xi urges China, Myanmar to keep advancing key projects of economic corridor

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday urged China and Myanmar to deepen strategic cooperation and keep advancing the construction of key projects of the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor.

Xi made the remarks while meeting with Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing on the sidelines of the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War.

China and Myanmar belong to a community with a shared future that shares weal and woe and supports each other, Xi said, adding that the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and the Bandung Spirit, jointly advocated by China and Myanmar, have grown even stronger over time, with their contemporary value becoming increasingly prominent.

Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Xi said China will seek an amicable, secure and prosperous neighborhood, follow the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, and share weal and woe with its neighbors.

China will work with Myanmar to deepen the building of a community with a shared future, advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, bringing greater benefits to the people of the two countries, Xi said.

Xi recalled that not long ago, a strong earthquake hit Mandalay, Myanmar, causing significant casualties and property damage, saying that China was the first to dispatch rescue teams and provide emergency humanitarian supplies, and stands ready to continue offering assistance to support Myanmar in rebuilding.

The Chinese side supports Myanmar in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions, safeguarding its sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national stability, and steadily advancing its domestic political agenda, Xi said.

Xi said it is hoped that Myanmar will take concrete measures to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Myanmar, and intensify efforts to combat cross-border crimes such as online gambling and telecom fraud.

He urged the two sides to jointly uphold the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries.

For his part, Min Aung Hlaing said that after Myanmar was struck by the earthquake, China immediately extended sincere condolences, and was the first to provide disaster relief assistance to his country, demonstrating the "Paukphaw" (fraternal) friendship and solidarity in times of hardship towards Myanmar, which the people of Myanmar will forever remember.

Under the strong leadership of President Xi, China has achieved remarkable progress in advancing Chinese modernization, Min Aung Hlaing said, adding that Myanmar highly values its relations with China and will always be a friendly neighbor that China can trust.

Min Aung Hlaing said that Myanmar is committed to advancing cooperation with China in areas such as economy and trade, as well as energy, and will make every effort to ensure the safety of Chinese projects and personnel in Myanmar.

Myanmar highly appreciates the three global initiatives proposed by China and the vision of building a community with a shared future with neighboring countries, and stands ready to work with China to address common challenges, he added.