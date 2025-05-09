Xi says China, Russia to shoulder special responsibility as major countries

In face of the countercurrent of unilateralism and the act of power politics and bullying in the world, China will work with Russia to shoulder the special responsibility as major countries of the world and permanent members of the UN Security Council, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Thursday.

Xi made the remarks while holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his state visit to Russia. The two leaders exchanged in-depth views on China-Russia relations and major international and regional issues, reaching consensus on unwaveringly deepening strategic coordination and promoting the stable, healthy and high-level development of China-Russia relations. The two leaders also called for promoting the correct historical perspective on World War II, maintaining the authority and status of the United Nations, and safeguarding international justice and fairness.

Following a grand welcoming ceremony for Xi, the two leaders held small-group and large-group talks successively.

In recent years, China-Russia ties have enjoyed stable, healthy and high-level development thanks to joint efforts from both sides, Xi said, hailing long-term good-neighborly friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation as distinct features of bilateral ties.

The political mutual trust between the two countries has grown ever deeper, the bond of practical cooperation ever stronger, while people-to-people exchanges and local interactions have flourished with increasing vitality, Xi said, noting that China-Russia relations have grown more confident, stable and resilient in the new era.

Xi said that history and reality have fully proved that continuing to develop and deepen China-Russia relations is integral to carrying forward the friendship between the two peoples from generation to generation, adding that it is an inevitable choice for both sides to achieve mutual success and promote their own development and revitalization.

It is also the call of the times for safeguarding international fairness and justice and promoting the reform of the global governance system, Xi said.

Noting that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victories of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War and the World Anti-Fascist War, Xi said that 80 years ago, peoples of China and Russia made tremendous sacrifices and won great victories, making remarkable historic contributions to maintaining world peace and the cause of human progress.

China will work with Russia to take a clear stand to jointly promote the correct historical perspective on World War II, safeguard the authority and status of the United Nations, firmly defend the victory of World War II, resolutely defend the rights and interests of China, Russia and the vast number of developing countries, and promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, Xi said.

The two heads of state also received briefings from respective department leaders of the two countries regarding bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

Xi pointed out that China and Russia should stick to the general course of cooperation and fend off external disruptions, so as to solidify the foundation for stable cooperation and ensure stronger momentum for progress.

The two countries should tap into the resource endowments of both countries and complementary advantages of their industrial systems, and expand high-quality and mutually beneficial cooperation in such fields as economy, trade, energy, agriculture, aerospace and artificial intelligence, Xi said.

The two countries should take the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union as a platform to build a high-standard connectivity pattern, he said, adding that the two countries should fully unleash the potential of the China-Russia Years of Culture, strengthen cooperation in education, film, tourism, sports and local areas, and promote deep-rooted people-to-people connectivity.

The two countries should closely coordinate and cooperate on multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, unite the Global South, uphold true multilateralism, and steer the right direction of global governance reform, Xi added.

Xi emphasized that China is comprehensively advancing the building of a strong country and the great cause of national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization, and that China possesses both the resolve and confidence to overcome all risks and challenges.

No matter how the external environment changes, China will firmly handle its own affairs well, Xi said, adding that China stands ready to work with Russia to shoulder the special responsibilities bestowed by the times, safeguard the global multilateral trading system and keep the industrial and supply chains stable and unimpeded, and make greater contributions to promoting the development and rejuvenation of the two countries and upholding international fairness and justice.