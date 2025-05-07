Xi says trend of China's reunification is unstoppable

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that the historical trend that China will and must achieve reunification is unstoppable.

Xi made the remarks in a signed article published by the Russian Gazette newspaper ahead of his state visit to Russia and attendance at the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the recovery of Taiwan, and Taiwan's return to China is an important part of the outcomes of the victory in World War II and the postwar international order, Xi noted.

He pointed out that a series of documents with international legal effect, including the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation, confirmed China's sovereignty over Taiwan, with historical and legal facts beyond dispute, and the authority of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 cannot be challenged.

No matter how the situation on the Taiwan island evolves and no matter how external forces try to interfere, the historical trend that China will and must achieve reunification is unstoppable, Xi stressed.

Noting that China and Russia have always firmly supported each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns, Xi said the Russian side has repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment to the one-China principle, recognizing that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, opposing any form of "Taiwan independence" and firmly supporting all measures taken by the Chinese government and people to achieve national reunification. China highly commends this position, he added.