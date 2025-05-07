Xi calls for safeguarding post-war order, defending int'l justice

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the international community to uphold the correct view of the history of World War II (WWII), firmly safeguard the post-war international order, and resolutely defend international fairness and justice.

Xi made the remarks in a signed article published Wednesday in the Russian Gazette newspaper ahead of his arrival in Russia for a state visit and attendance at the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War.

He noted that China and the Soviet Union stood as the backbone in the fight against Japanese militarism and German Nazism, making decisive contributions to the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War.

Any attempt to distort the historical truth of WWII, deny the outcomes of the victory, or smear the historical contributions of China and the Soviet Union is doomed to fail, Xi added.

Xi said that the most important decision made by the international community at the end of WWII was the founding of the United Nations. Facing the complex and turbulent international situation, all countries should firmly safeguard the UN-centered international system, the international order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and advance an equal and orderly multi-polar world and an economic globalization that benefits all, he said.

Xi also urged the international community to uphold dialogue over confrontation, partnership over alliance, and win-win cooperation over zero-sum games.

True multilateralism must be practiced, legitimate concerns of all parties should be taken into account, and international rules and order need to be jointly upheld, said Xi.