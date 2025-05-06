Xi, EU leaders exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday exchanged congratulations with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and the European Union (EU).

In his message, Xi said China and the EU are comprehensive strategic partners, two major forces promoting multi-polarization, two major markets supporting globalization and two major civilizations advocating diversity.

Xi noted that since the establishment of their diplomatic ties 50 years ago, China and the EU have maintained close exchanges across various levels and sectors, saying that the accomplishments of their dialogue and cooperation are fruitful, cultural and people-to-people exchanges vibrant, and multilateral coordination productive.

He added that China-EU relations have become one of the most influential bilateral relations in the world, contributing greatly to enhancing the well-being of their people, and promoting world peace and development.

Noting that the world is undergoing accelerated changes unseen in a century and human society is once again at a critical crossroads, Xi said a healthy and stable China-EU relationship not only promotes mutual achievements, but also illuminates the world.

Xi said he highly regards the development of China-EU relations, and is ready to work with Costa and von der Leyen to take the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations as an opportunity to review the experience drawn from the development of ties, deepen strategic communication, enhance mutual understanding and trust, strengthen partnership, expand mutual openness, properly handle frictions and differences, and work toward an even brighter future for China-EU relations.

He also called on both sides to remain committed to multilateralism, uphold fairness and justice, oppose unilateralism and bullying, join forces in addressing global challenges, and jointly build an equitable and orderly multipolar world and an inclusive economic globalization, so as to make greater contributions to world peace, stability, development and prosperity.

For their part, EU leaders said over the past 50 years, China has achieved the most rapid and sustained economic growth in history, noting that the EU and China have forged extensive ties, become each other's most important trading partners and contributed to the well-being of their people and the prosperity of their economies.

Against the backdrop of global uncertainty and geopolitical shifts, the EU, they said, stands ready to deepen its partnership with China, strengthen exchanges and cooperation, uphold the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, work hand in hand to address common challenges, and promote global peace, security, prosperity and sustainable development.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Qiang exchanged congratulatory messages with Costa and von der Leyen.

In his message, Li said that China is willing to work with the EU to uphold the comprehensive strategic partnership, make bilateral relations more stable, constructive, reciprocal and global, and inject greater stability and positive energy into the world.

For their part, EU leaders noted that over the past 50 years, EU-China relations have continued to deepen and expand.

They said that the EU is willing to work with China to jointly address global challenges such as climate change, and to uphold multilateralism and a stable international order.