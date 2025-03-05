Trump delivers blunt speech to joint session of Congress

U.S. President Donald Trump used his address to a boisterous joint session of Congress on Tuesday to tout the accomplishments of the first 43 days of his second term while excoriating his Democratic opponents and announcing that he would implement across-the-board reciprocal tariffs on April 2.

Trump delivered his speech on a day when he placed 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico and doubled the 10 percent tariff on China. The U.S. stock market saw heavy selling on Tuesday in response.

"Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades, and now it's our turn to start using them against those other countries," he said.

Trump said that as of April 2, reciprocal tariffs will be imposed for most of the country's trading partners.

"That's reciprocal, back and forth. Whatever they tax us, we will tax that," he said.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, however, said the United States would likely meet Canada and Mexico "in the middle", with an announcement coming as soon as Wednesday.

Trump also announced that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom he clashed with at the White House on Friday, was ready to sign a peace and minerals deal. Trump said "we've had serious discussions with Russia and have received strong signals that they are ready for peace".

On the Panama Canal, Trump said: "We didn't give it to China, we gave it to Panama. We're taking it back."

Trump also said he welcomed Greenland to join the U.S. for "international world security".

"I think we're going to get it. One way or another, we're going to get it," he said of Greenland.

Trump also criticized the previous administration of former president Joe Biden on issues ranging from inflation, border security, energy, and males competing in female sports.

"America is back," were the first words in Trump's speech. "The American dream is surging bigger and better than ever before," he said, adding that the U.S. is "on the verge of a comeback the likes of which the world has never witnessed".

Chants of "USA!, USA!" resonated as Trump recounted details of the November presidential election, which elicited some boos from Democrats.

Representative Al Green, a Texas Democrat, was ordered removed by House Speaker Mike Johnson after repeatedly interrupting Trump. Green has filed impeachment articles against Trump in the past.

Green later told reporters that his protest was "worth it to let people know that there are some people who are going to stand up" to the president.

Trump spoke about repelling the "invasion" of the southern border and said illegal entries were the lowest ever after increased enforcement efforts.

"They chose not to come," Trump said of migrants.

Trump said that Democrats repeatedly said that new legislation was needed to address illegal migration, which he said reached 21 million people crossing illegally.

"It turned out all we really needed was a new president," Trump said.

Trump also said it was time for the U.S. "to wage war" on drug cartels in Mexico.

Democrats shouted "January 6" at Trump as he spoke about law and order and protecting the police.

Trump also called Biden "the worst president in American history, and of Democrats said, "There is nothing I can say to make them happy."

"For just this one night, why not join us?" Trump asked Democrats.

"I terminated the ridiculous green new scam," he said disparagingly of Democrats' "Green New Deal" environmental efforts.

"Also withdrew from the corrupt World Health Organization. Ended the last administration's insane electric-vehicle mandate," he continued.

"I renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. … We ended the tyranny of so-called diversity, equity and inclusion policies" across the federal government, private enterprise and the military.

"Our country will be woke no more," he said. "You should be hired based on merit, and the Supreme Court in a very brave and powerful decision has allowed us to do so.

"There are only two genders, male and female," Trump said. "I also signed an executive order to ban men from playing in women's sports.

"Common sense has become a common theme which is now sweeping the world," he said.

Trump said he "inherited an inflation nightmare … drove the necessities of life out of reach for million of millions of Americans. Suffered the worst inflation in 48 years."

Trump said he wanted to "make America affordable again" and that Biden "let egg prices get out of control".

Eggs have soared in price due to an outbreak of bird flu that led to a culling of chickens.

Trump went on to list the use of taxpayer money for various projects uncovered by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), headed by billionaire Elon Musk. Many of the items, which have been previously mentioned, drew laughs from the gallery.

"The days of being ruled by unelected bureaucrats are over," Trump said.

Trump pledged that he would "balance the federal budget" and talked about how his $5 million "gold card" program for foreigners to obtain U.S. citizenship would help.

Trump said farmers need to "bear with me again" as he imposes tariffs.

But retaliatory action from other countries could hurt farmers' bottom lines by billions of dollars collectively if they remain in place long term, and consumers could see that result in higher prices of produce and ground beef.

"Farmers are very concerned," said Steve Kuiper, a director at the Iowa Corn Growers Association.

"I love the farmers," Trump said.