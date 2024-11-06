LINE

Xi urges accelerating rural revitalization

2024-11-06 Xinhua

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has urged accelerating rural revitalization to advance Chinese modernization.

Xi made the remarks on Tuesday during an inspection trip in Xianning City, central China's Hubei Province, where he visited a vegetable farm and a village.

Noting that development is the top priority, Xi said that rural revitalization should in the first place depend on industries, and that engaging in agriculture can also lead to prosperity, as there are great potentials in agriculture.

Xi emphasized that CPC committees and governments at all levels must attach great importance to work related to agriculture, rural areas and farmers, cement the foundation, improve services and ensure a better life for the people.

In Siyi Village, Xi visited a public canteen for the elderly, a clinic and a service center.

