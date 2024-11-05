Xi congratulates Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu on election as Fijian president

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday congratulated Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu on election as Fijian president.

In his congratulatory message, Xi said that Fiji was the first Pacific island country to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 49 years ago, the two countries have made substantial progress in their relations, improved the wellbeing of the two peoples and promoted peace, stability and development of the region and the world at large, he said.

The Chinese president said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Fiji relations and stands ready to work with Lalabalavu to promote the sustained, sound, and steady development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples.