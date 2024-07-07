LINE

Xi congratulates Masoud Pezeshkian on election as Iranian president

2024-07-07

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a message to Masoud Pezeshkian, congratulating him on election as president of Iran.

In his message, Xi said China and Iran enjoy a long history of friendly exchanges, and bilateral relations have maintained sound and steady development since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries more than half a century ago.

In the face of the complex regional and international landscapes, China and Iran have always supported each other and stuck together through thick and thin, continuously consolidating strategic mutual trust, steadily promoting exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and maintaining sound communication and coordination on regional and international affairs, which has not only benefited the two peoples, but also made positive contributions to promoting regional and world peace and stability, Xi said.

The Chinese president said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Iran relations, and is willing work with Pezeshkian to guide the deepening of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

