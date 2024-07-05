LINE

Politics

Xi says China to unswervingly promote friendly, mutually beneficial cooperation with Tajikistan

2024-07-05 22:44:53Xinhua

China will continue to unswervingly promote the friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Tajikistan, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.

China will firmly support Tajikistan in pursuing a development path that suits its own national conditions, and in its efforts to safeguard national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, said Xi during his talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

China will also firmly support various domestic political arrangements and development measures introduced by the Tajik president, and resolutely oppose interference in Tajik internal affairs by any external force under any pretext, said Xi.

